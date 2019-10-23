Reports: Manchester United add German manager to their list of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacements

Manchester United ended their latest slump by drawing against league leaders, and fierce rivals, Liverpool. Despite that, the pressure seems to remain on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Red Devils look to recover from a poor start. They have now added another name to the shortlist, should they decide to sack the Norwegian coach.

According to Christian Falk of SportBILD, Manchester United have added Ralf Rangnick to their list of potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German football coach is currently the head of sport and development soccer for Red Bull, having previously managed Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

According to our information, Ralf Rangnick is a candidate at @ManUtd. The former coach of Leipzig would be also interested in @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 23, 2019

Rangnick’s boasts a coaching experience of more than thirty years, with his entire career being spent in Germany. Most recently, he took over as the manager of RB Leipzig for the 2018/19 season, following the departure of Ralph Hasenhuttl. The team finished third in the Bundesliga while finishing as the runners-up in the domestic cup.

Manchester United are now looking to employ Rangnick’s talents, should they dispose of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Red Devils may face competition from Bayern Munich, who themselves are eyeing Rangnick to succeed the under-fire Niko Kovac.

The Red Devils have more names on their shortlist. Reports have linked them strongly to Massimiliano Allegri, following the Italian’s departure from Juventus.