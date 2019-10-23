Manchester United legend slams Liverpool eight years after Luis Suarez, Patrice Evra incident

Manchester United met with Liverpool recently in the league. Their coming together, coupled with Patrice Evra’s tv appearance as a pundit, brought back memories of his coming together with Luis Suarez years ago. One Manchester United great has now slammed Liverpool for reacting the way they did to the incident.

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, slammed Liverpool eight years on from the Luis Suarez-Patrice Evra incident. The former club captain’s statement came in the wake of Jamie Carragher’s apology which he extended towards Evra.

“That’s eight years late, eight years late. Testament to Jamie Carragher for apologising, eight years after the incidentm” Ferdinand said. (via Daily Mail)

“I was there on the pitch. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than Jamie Carragher – it’s the club.

“Liverpool let themselves down that day, wearing t-shirts in support of someone who’s been accused of a racist comment.

“Yep, eight years on and still the apology hasn’t come from Liverpool in that sense.”

Carragher apologised to Evra for the team’s action almost a decade ago, when they decided to don t-shirts in support of Suarez following his ban. The Englishman stated that they made a massive mistake in doing what they did.

“We made a massive mistake, that was obvious,” Carragher said to Evra while doing punditry together.

“It was an evening game, we travelled on the day, team meeting in lunch. Kenny Dalglish or Steve Clarke said: “Are you wearing the shirts?”

“That’s the first I’d heard of it. I think that was people who were close to Luis in the dressing room. Maybe I look at myself now I didn’t have the courage to say… I don’t think everyone at the club thought what we were doing was right.

“As a family, football club, your first reaction is to support them and that’s wrong.

“I’m not condoning Suarez, it was wrong, for clubs that is the first reaction. And we got it wrong, apologies.”

Manchester United and Liverpool met again this past weekend to resume their rivalry in the league. As has been the case several times before, the two sides went on to draw their match, taking one point each. Nevertheless, Liverpool remained top of the table while the Red Devils slipped down to the fourteenth position.