Granit Xhaka hits back at ex-Manchester United star for Arsenal are ‘my babies’ comment

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has hit back at former Manchester United star Patrice Evra for brutal comments slamming Arsenal after their 1-0 defeat vs Sheffield United.

Evra, while on Sky Sports, said that Arsenal are like ‘my babies’ and they don’t seem like a winning team. Xhaka has now slammed Evra for the comments and claimed that aa lot of people talk about Arsenal like this.

“We have to stop about mental b*llsh*t like this. For me, it is the same whether you play home or away – you have to win and show big character and a good game and not to always find the same excuse.

“A lot of people they speak too much. It is not the first time he has spoken something about us. I have a lot of respect for him as he was a great player but you have to be careful what you say. But it is not only him – a lot of people speak a lot of b*llsh*t about us. It’s always the same.

“For me it is strange as they were in the same situation as us, they were players as well. Sometimes it is good and sometimes it is not always good but every week they speak b*llsh*t like this.

“I tell you the honest truth, I’m not interested in what people say and speak. We have to speak in our group to improve things and work hard and not listen to these people,” he said as reported by The Guardian.