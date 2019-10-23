Premier League |

Stats show Arsene Wenger had better Arsenal record in last 47 games than Unai Emery in his first 47

Arsenal’s 2019/20 season isn’t getting any better and it took another turn for the worse as the Gunners fell to a 1-0 loss against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

With the defeat, the pressure on manager Unai Emery has increased tenfolds and some Arsenal fans even want Arsene Wenger back at the club. Though the legendary manager might not return, comparisons between his record at the club and Emery’s is natural.

Stats who that the Frenchman had a better record in his final 47 Premier League games for Arsenal than Emery has in his first 47 league games. Wenger had won 26 games and the team scored as many as 90 goals under him. On the other hand, under the Spaniard, the Gunners have won 25 matches and scored 86 goals.

Wenger’s Arsenal was better defensively as well, as they conceded 59 goals compared to Emery’s Arsenal, who have let in 63.

 

