Stats show Arsene Wenger had better Arsenal record in last 47 games than Unai Emery in his first 47

Arsenal’s 2019/20 season isn’t getting any better and it took another turn for the worse as the Gunners fell to a 1-0 loss against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

With the defeat, the pressure on manager Unai Emery has increased tenfolds and some Arsenal fans even want Arsene Wenger back at the club. Though the legendary manager might not return, comparisons between his record at the club and Emery’s is natural.

Stats who that the Frenchman had a better record in his final 47 Premier League games for Arsenal than Emery has in his first 47 league games. Wenger had won 26 games and the team scored as many as 90 goals under him. On the other hand, under the Spaniard, the Gunners have won 25 matches and scored 86 goals.

Wenger’s Arsenal was better defensively as well, as they conceded 59 goals compared to Emery’s Arsenal, who have let in 63.

It feels like some people back Emery just to justify themselves for wanting Wenger out. Wenger had to go and now so does Emery. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) October 21, 2019

In Wenger’s final season, the Gunners’ average possession was 62%. Last season under Unai Emery, this dropped to 58%. This season so far has seen us average 54% of possession in our eight games so far – the lowest for the Gunners since Opta started collecting data in 1996. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 21, 2019

Replacing Wenger with Emery is the greatest disgrace to football — Fz Barongo (@BarongoFz) October 21, 2019

You have to credit Emery for turning us into a defensive-minded team that’s somehow worse at defending than we were under Wenger. — James ‘Raul’ Stökes (@JamesRaulStokes) October 21, 2019