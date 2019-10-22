WATCH: Nicolas Pepe’s ‘miss-of-the-season’ contender for Arsenal against Sheffield United

On Monday, Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe missed a real sitter in the Premier League against the newly-promoted Sheffield United, and as a result, Unai Emery’s men ended the day with a shameful defeat.

Watch how Pepe missed his chance, in the videos below:

Nicolas Pepe missed this chance. pic.twitter.com/nSMgqD34hV — 360Sources (@360Sources) October 21, 2019

As you can see, the incident happened in the 21st minute of the game.

Just a minute earlier, Sheffield had been gifted a free-kick which was then taken by Oliver Norwood, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno punched the ball away and the Gunners then tried to counter with Sead Kolasinac’s cross finding Pepe with no Sheffield defender near him to defend.

But the former LOSC Lille forward made little to no contact with the ball as he scuffed a golden chance with just the ‘keeper to beat.

Arsenal went on to regret the miss all the more, just nine minutes later – when Sheffield scored via Lys Mousset, who was handed his first Premier League against Unai Emery’s men.

The rest of the game remained goalless, and Sheffield celebrated a 1-0 win in the end.

Needless to say, Pepe’s start to life at Arsenal has been difficult, as it can be understood from the above miss. The Ivorian has really struggled to justify his €80million price tag since arriving at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 24-year-old needs to find form soon or else, he runs the risk of getting shipped off to some other club soon.