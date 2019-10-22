Manchester United star labelled ‘Sunday League amateur’ before 1-1 draw against Liverpool

A few hours before Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, United defender Harry Maguire was likened to a “Sunday League amateur” by former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star, Rafael van der Vaart.

Van der Waart was speaking to Ziggo Sport ahead of Sunday’s game at Old Trafford, when he slammed Maguire while comparing him with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

“He can do something, but if he is worth so much money, Virgil van Dijk is worth £300million,” the Dutchman said, before adding:

“If I am going to play with the amateurs on Sunday afternoon, I can easily find three who can do this. I mean that seriously.”

“A bit silly to say, but I really think so.”

This is not the first time the former Golden Boy winner has mocked the ex-Leicester City centre-back.

Back in August, during the summer transfer window when he was yet to make his world-record £80million move to Manchester United, he was slammed by van der Waart for his performances with the England national team in the UEFA Nations League.

“It’s funny because, during the Nations League, I was doing work for Dutch television,” he said.

“And I remember we were saying Harry Maguire was by far the worst player on the pitch.”

“And then two months later, £80-£90million for him? Unbelievable,” the ex-attacking midfielder concluded.

