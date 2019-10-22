Liverpool legend apologises to Patrice Evra for supporting Luis Suarez after racist attack on ex-Manchester United star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has apologised to former Manchester United star Patrice Evra for supporting ex-teammate Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan racially abused the ex-fullback in 2011.

The Reds wore t-shirts in support of Suarez after Evra accused him of racial abuse during Manchester United’s trip to Anfield which finished 1-1. The Football Association found the striker guilty after an investigation and handed him an eight-game ban.

However, Liverpool players decided to wear t-shirts in support of Suarez the day after he was banned.

Carragher has now apologised to Evra and explained what went behind the scenes back in 2011.

“There is no doubt we made a massive mistake; that was obvious. We got to the ground, had our lunch and then had a team meeting – I don’t know if it was the manager [Kenny Dalglish] or [coach] Steve Clarke – asking one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt, and that is the first I had heard of it.”

“I am not lying and saying I wasn’t part of it because as the club we got it wrong, and I was vice-captain. I am not sure who was actually behind it. I don’t think it had anything to do with the manager Kenny; I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room, who really wanted to support their mate.”

“Maybe I have to look at myself now and say I did not have the courage as an individual to say ‘I am not wearing it’. I don’t think everyone within Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right but I do think as a football club, or you as a family, your first reaction is to support them even if you know that they are wrong, and that is wrong,” he said on Sky Sports.

Quotes via BBC.