Premier League |

Arsenal fans want Arsene Wenger’s return as Gunners go from bad to worse under Unai Emery

Arsenal’s season took another turn for the worse as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Monday.

Arsenal fans, who have been left unhappy with manager Unai Emery’s management, now want former manager and club legend Arsene Wenger to return to the club. A lot of Gunners fans took to Twitter to apologise to Wenger and some of them even claimed that they want the Frenchman to return!

 

Comments