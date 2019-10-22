Arsenal fans want Arsene Wenger’s return as Gunners go from bad to worse under Unai Emery

Arsenal’s season took another turn for the worse as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Monday.

Arsenal fans, who have been left unhappy with manager Unai Emery’s management, now want former manager and club legend Arsene Wenger to return to the club. A lot of Gunners fans took to Twitter to apologise to Wenger and some of them even claimed that they want the Frenchman to return!

Arsène Wenger, the father of Arsenal, one of the most if not the most important person in club’s history, was sacked for playing better, more beautiful and more entertaining football with same/better results than this. Just saying — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 21, 2019

The only thing that’s improved at Arsenal since Wenger left is the kits. — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) October 21, 2019

Have to feel for Arsène Wenger. He really spent 22 years of his life at Arsenal to implement a philosophy and identity of playing attractive football for Arsenal to think it’s a good idea to hire Unai Fucking Emery and 12 months later we’re getting outplayed by Sheffield United. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal2) October 21, 2019

•Arsene Wenger would never have lost that

•Arsene Wenger would never make Xhaka a captain

•Arsene Wenger would never have started willock while Ceballos in on the bench

•Wenger would never have played such a boring game! Unai Emery has killed arsenal COMPLETELY 😫 #EmeryOut — 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐎𝐇 ™ 🇰🇪❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) October 21, 2019

You don’t understand the value of something unless it’s gone.

Bring Wenger back#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/oDHRMrHYGT — Indian gunner (@imabhi132) October 21, 2019

You have to credit Emery for turning us into a defensive-minded team that’s somehow worse at defending than we were under Wenger. — James ‘Raul’ Stökes (@JamesRaulStokes) October 21, 2019

Wenger I’m sorry 😭 I’m sorry for everything I ever tweeted. Please please please do the right thing. Just want to see you again 😭 I’ll never shout at you for letting a 4 nil lead slip at Newcastle again. Please — Austin (@AustinDarbo) October 21, 2019

Arsenal really got rid of Wenger for this? Unforgivable. — Not a football account (@1886_blog) October 21, 2019

Jamie Carragher on Emery: “I said it before, I don’t see anything different to when Arsène Wenger was there at the end, I don’t see it. In fact, at times, it looks worse.” [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/2LoLPGP40S — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 21, 2019

Arsene Wenger had his faults in his later years, but at least his team’s always had an identity, a way of playing.. can anyone tell me what Emery’s philosophy is?

After a year and a half, I’m still none the wiser..#Arsenal — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) October 21, 2019

Arsène Wenger, the unsackable manager, lost his job (rightly so) for being much better than this. — Unai Emery fan JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) October 21, 2019

Look we knew Arsene Wenger had to go, but we can all admit Emery is not the answer. Nothing has changed. — 🇹🇹 (@Mta_1991) October 21, 2019

The only way I can believe anyone is pro-Emery now is that they would be backing literally whatever manager came in after Wenger. There is nothing enjoyable about this. The results aren’t good enough to make up for this nonsense we are seeing week in, week out. — Dave Gray (@djg23) October 21, 2019

I thought emery would be better than wenger 🤔 #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/L5hUt6slLm — Abbey 🌟 (@Antom_dapper) October 21, 2019

Arsenal mood: Wenger In Confused people 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tlZAbCESKA — 🇳🇬 Royal-Tee 🇨🇦 (@ObajemuJnr) October 21, 2019

Wenger would be doing so much better with this current arsenal squad. FACT #AFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/u58DNfjRoY — GoonerBae26 (@Arsenal4Ever26) October 21, 2019