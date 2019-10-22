Patrice Evra destroys Arsenal with brutal comments after Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Sheffield United

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has destroyed Arsenal after the Unai Emery-managed side 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted side Sheffield United.

Lys Mousset’s strike in the 30th minute was enough to give Sheffield the victory as despite Alexandre Lacazette’s return from injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s presence, the Gunners failed to mount a comeback. Evra, who was on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, slammed the players and called them ‘babies’ before claiming they don’t look like a winning team.

“Sheffield United deserved the win, but I’m not surprised about Arsenal,” Evra said on Monday Night Football.

“I used to call them ‘my babies’ 10 years ago, and they are still, when I look at them and think they are ‘my babies’… that’s the truth – I’m not being disrespectful when I say that.

“They look pretty, but they don’t look like a winning team. They like playing good football, but I was so happy to play against them, because I knew I was going to win.

“Even when Robin van Persie came, and on the first day I shook his hand, and I said, ‘welcome to a man’s club’. At the beginning, he was upset, but after one month he said, ‘you were completely right, Patrice’.

“I just don’t see any leadership. I don’t see any character or any personality. They look weak mentally. They have big players in David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but there has been something missing for a few years now.

“Matteo Guendouzi was playing in midfield, but before he was playing in the French second league and he was not even playing regularly – and he’s the best player in this team.

“I respect Aubameyang and Lacazette, but if those two guys don’t score, they’re in trouble, and nothing changes. I’m like, ‘where is Arsene?’ It is the same.”