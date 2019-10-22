Arsenal fans slam Unai Emery for keeping Mesut Ozil out of squad again as they succumb to 1-0 defeat vs Sheffield United

Arsenal succumbed to yet another defeat in the English Premier League and calls for manager Unai Emery’s sacking have increased with it. However, what baffles Gunners fans the most is Mesut Ozil’s continued omission from the matchday squad altogether!

Lys Mousset’s strike in the 30th minute was enough to hive Sheffield, who got promoted to the Premier League this season, the victory. Arsenal fans, distraught by the defeat, took to Twitter to slam their manager for keeping Ozil out of his squad yet again!

Leno Bellerin Chambers Holding Tierney Guendouzi Torreira Ozil Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang Is it that fucking hard to see @UnaiEmery_ !?#EmeryOut — The Adidas Era (@AFC_AdidasEra) October 21, 2019

Emery when sky sports asks where’s Ozil pic.twitter.com/1UklFK17sL — Jamele (@Jsmoove_99) October 21, 2019

Not one manager in the world would put Willock at 10 instead of Ozil. Fuck Emery 😡 — Valon Demiri (@ValonDemiri1) October 21, 2019

The most annoying thing is that everybody in this line up is fit. Emery out now.#Ozil #Wenger pic.twitter.com/053bW2ujzi — Uchiha Itachi (@kemical51) October 21, 2019

Why Saka?

Why Willock?

Why Xhaka?

Why Sokratis?

Why Not Holding?

Why Not Ozil?

Why Not Laca?

Why Not Bellerin?

Why Not Tierney?

Why Not Ceballos?

Why Not Torreira? Fuck Unai #EmeryOut — abdul (@abdul68501910) October 21, 2019

Fuck Emery. So fucking defensive, so fucking boring. It’s shit. No one can tell me Mesut Ozil isn’t good enough to get into this team. We lose at Bramall Lane. Goodnight. Oh and Sokratis is fucking awful aswell. Goodnight. #afc pic.twitter.com/MVoqDca8MU — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) October 21, 2019

How Ozil can’t make this Arsenal team is an extreme joke. Willock and Saka are playing but Ozil hasn’t convinced Emery to play. What exactly does that mean? — Babanla (@biolakazeem) October 21, 2019

Ozil at home watching these events unfold at Arsenal #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/xs3oghalZy — Kela (@KeLatouche) October 21, 2019

Questions for Unai Emery: Why don’t you start Lucas Torreira? Why do you start Granit Xhaka? Why drop Ceballos? Why didn’t any of Tierney, Bellerin or Holding start? Where on earth is Mesut Ozil? #AFC — Arlo White (@arlowhite) October 21, 2019