Premier League

Arsenal fans slam Unai Emery for keeping Mesut Ozil out of squad again as they succumb to 1-0 defeat vs Sheffield United

Arsenal succumbed to yet another defeat in the English Premier League and calls for manager Unai Emery’s sacking have increased with it. However, what baffles Gunners fans the most is Mesut Ozil’s continued omission from the matchday squad altogether!

Lys Mousset’s strike in the 30th minute was enough to hive Sheffield, who got promoted to the Premier League this season, the victory. Arsenal fans, distraught by the defeat, took to Twitter to slam their manager for keeping Ozil out of his squad yet again!

 

