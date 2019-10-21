Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso scores amazing training ground free-kick

Marcos Alonso showed off his free-taking skill with a piece of brilliance at Chelsea’s training ground on Monday.

Buoyed by scoring his first goal of the season on Saturday, Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso is full of confidence.

The Spaniard showed off his dead-ball precision at Chelsea’s training ground on Monday, scoring in a stunt with goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Caballero held onto the frame of the goal and stuck his feet around a post to give Alonso a small target to aim at.

The left-footer had no problems, though, producing an excellent strike before embracing his teammate.

Alonso scored his first goal since April in Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.