Reports: Premier League mid-tablers eyeing ambitious move for Chelsea star

Chelsea have started the season on a positive note under new manager Frank Lampard, with the Blues breaking into the top four. Lampard’s reign has seen the rise of several academy talents, such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount. Some players have been sidelined, as a result, and one might be on his way out.

According to a report by The Sun, Crystal Palace are eyeing an ambitious move for Chelsea star Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has been restricted to the bench for much of the season so far and is said to be unhappy with his involvement.

However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard recently revealed his desire to keep the World Cup winner at Stamford Bridge, despite admitting that he has the right to be unhappy.

“I had a good chat with Oli before he went away and I always respect all the players, but particularly the players of that age of low thirties,” Lampard said recently.

“I love his professionalism. He was bang on when he spoke to me and with his quotes when he was away with France. He shouldn’t be happy and accept not playing. That’s what good players do. I think as I said to Oli, he will get his games and be a big influence for us.

“At the moment, because of how Tammy is playing, there hasn’t been the minutes, so I would happily sit down with Oli in January. But that is a long way away. I want him here.”

Giroud was crucial in Chelsea’s UEFA Europe League triumph last season as he finished the competition as the top scorer. The experienced forward also scored the opening goal in the final against his former side, Arsenal.