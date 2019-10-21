WATCH: Chelsea star scores incredible ‘trick’ free-kick in training

Chelsea stars are enjoying life under Frank Lampard, as the Blues challenge for a Premier League top-four spot. Scoring goals has not been a problem for the men in blue, with Tammy Abraham leading the charts. One player even showed the variety of strikes in his locker, as he scored a stunning training ground free-kick.

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso is having a great week. The Spanish full-back scored in the Blues’ win over Newcastle United in the league, making it five wins in a row for them across all competitions. Following his matchday exploits, Alonso took to the training ground and scored an incredible ‘trick’ free-kick.

The defender was handed a ‘top-bins’ challenge by goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who himself acted as the marker by hanging from the crossbar. Despite that, Alonso managed to hit the mark with a sweetly struck free-kick.

Watch his attempt below:

Marcos Alonso is known to get goals for Chelsea from free-kick in the past, having registered memorable strikes against Bournemouth and Tottenham. The goal against Newcastle United was his first of the season, as he continues to play in the left-back position in the absence of the injured Emerson.

Chelsea face Ajax in the Champions League midweek, before travelling to Burnley in the Premier League.