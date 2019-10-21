Fans demand Manchester United star to be appointed as captain after Liverpool draw

Manchester United fans apparently want manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make defender Harry Maguire the new captain at Old Trafford. The ex-Leicester City star was singled out for praise after United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

It is the centre-back’s latest Twitter post from Monday that attracted fans, who in turn rallied together in the comments’ section for him to be made skipper.

“We’re in this together”, Maguire posted on Twitter, along with a picture of Manchester United players celebrating Marcus Rashford’s goal against Liverpool.

“Future captain. Should be the skipper now imo,” responded one Manchester United fan to the tweet.

“Someone give him the armband,” added another supporter.

“Well said, Harry! You’re a big part of our future success and we’re behind you man,” tweeted another.

“El Capitano,” added a fourth, while yet another supporter said: “My captain.”

Ashley Young is the current captain of the Red Devils, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the appointment during the summer, just before the start of the 2019-20 season.

He is one of the longest-serving members of the current squad, having joined them from Aston Villa in 2011. At the same time, Maguire is one of the newest members of the team, having moved from Leicester on a world-record £80million only this summer.

With inputs from Express.