Reports: Manchester United star undergoing muscle-building routine following Liverpool bashing

Manchester United managed to end their recent slump by holding league leaders Liverpool to a one-all draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Red Devils held onto their narrow lead for much of the match as Liverpool amped up the pressure. One player who was at the receiving end of the Reds’ constant press is said to be undergoing muscle-building training.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United star Daniel James is undergoing a special muscle-building training at the training ground. The Welshman was battered by the Liverpool defence constantly in their most recent Premier League match and is said to be keen on improving physical stature.

James has enjoyed a fast start to life at Old Trafford. The youngster scored on his official debut for the club as he wrapped up a four-nil win over Chelsea. He then added two more goals in the following games and is currently the second-highest goalscorer for the club this season.

The Welshman played a key role in Marcus Rashford’s goal against Liverpool in the league. He took on the ball before running down the wing and playing an inch-perfect cross, which the Englishman could easily tap past Alisson in goal.