Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what he told Manchester United players ahead of Liverpool draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he tried to induce positivity among Manchester United players, with his team talk ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

After the game, the Norwegian was asked about whether he had told Manchester United players how important it was to avoid defeat against the Reds, to which he replied: “No, I told them how important it is to win against them.”

“I’m disappointed we can’t sit here and talk about a win but, of course, the performance is very positive, and I think that they were so disappointed in the dressing room.”

“And I’m sure they’ll go back tonight and think ‘we’re disappointed but we played against a very good team and we’ve just got to kick on’,” he further added.

Later, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford’s also seemed to proved that Solskjaer was right.

“We deserved the three points. I don’t think they were good enough to get a draw out of the game or a win but this is football. It was a big opportunity missed and we just fell short,” the England international said, before adding:

“Hopefully in midweek we can get a win [against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League] and it will start a run for us.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.