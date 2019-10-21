Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he used Liverpool’s UCL final tactics to hold them to a draw

On Sunday, Manchester United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Old Trafford, and thereby ended their winning streak in the Premier League after eight games. Afterwards, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he used Liverpool’s own tactics against them, to force the draw.

It were hosts United who led at the end of the first half, thanks to a sweet 36th-minute strike from Marcus Rashford, off a fantastic assist from teammate Daniel James.

Five minutes later, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane looked to have scored one back, but the goal was ruled out by VAR as it appeared that Senegal international handled the ball just before scoring.

The Reds eventually had to wait until the 85th minute for their equalizer, as Andrew Robertson’s pin-pointed assist met Adam Lallana’s feet, only for the latter to slot the ball into an empty net.

And later. while speaking on Match of the Day 2, former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher pointed out the hosts’ tendency to play the ball in behind Liverpool on the flanks to get at their rivals – only for Solskjaer to admit that it was actually a ploy used after watching the Reds take an early lead against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last season.

Fletcher said: “People are obsessed with passing the ball but just spinning them down the sides and turning them. It creates a tempo in the stadium and the opposition don’t like it.”

“We always used to play like that early on, get the ball forward and turn teams and it gives you a foothold in the game to play football.”

And then, Solskjaer replied: “Liverpool won the Champions League final with a hook in behind in the first 40 seconds.”

“You have to be unpredictable and I think we have been like that today,” he concluded.

Quotes via Mirror.