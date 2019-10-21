Manchester United stopped their early-season rut by holding rivals Liverpool to a one-all draw at Old Trafford. The Red Devils led for most of the match but a late Adam Lallana equalizer meant that the two sides shared the points. Following the match, one Liverpool star tried to be cheeky with the opposition support but was rejected in his advances.

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cheekily tried to shake hands with some Manchester United fans after the match. However, the English midfielder was rejected in his advances by the supporters, who also threw some expletives at him.

Watch a video of the incident below:

The match itself wasn’t without controversies. The first big talking point of the game came up ten minutes before half-time when Marcus Rashford but Manchester United in the lead. The England international tapped home a Daniel James cross, however, the referee immediately went to VAR to chack a foul in the build-up.

Victor Lindelof had seemingly tripped Divock Origi before Rashford put United in the lead. Nevertheless, the official saw no clear and obvious error during that incident and the goal was given.

Moments later, VAR was called into action once more as Sadio Mane put the ball in the back of the net at the other end of the pitch. However, the Senegal international had used his hand while controlling the ball and the goal was thus disallowed.

Nonetheless, Liverpool did get their goal, albeit very late in the match. Andrew Robertson’s cross was let run through to the back post by the entire Manchester United defence and Adam Lallana popped up to slot it home. The Reds were successful in securing a draw but saw their winning streak come to an end.

They next face struggling Tottenham in the Premier League, following a mid-week Champions League tie against Genk.