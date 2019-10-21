Adam Lallana reacts after scoring equaliser for Liverpool against Manchester United

Adam Lallana saved Liverpool’s blushes against Manchester United, giving the Reds a vital point at Old Trafford that could prove pivotal in the Premier League title race.

Following the game, Lallana discussed the importance of his late equaliser, and stressed on the entire squad coming together to be the need of the hour.

“If we’re going to compete to take the title, we’re not going to need just 11, we’re going to need a squad and if that’s what we can take from today then brilliant,” Lallana said.

“It’s a point gained. We weren’t at our best. People were saying it was going to be an easy three points for us, but it shows it’s never the case and form goes out of the window in these games.

Klopp ‘happy with the point, but not with Liverpool’s performance’

“It’s huge, we’ve come to Old Trafford and got a point, we’d probably have taken that at the beginning of the season and we’re still unbeaten, so it’s a huge positive considering we didn’t play our best.”

This was the first game of the new season where Liverpool actually dropped points, but considering their massive lead at the top, they probably won’t regret it too much as the season goes on.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain just two points above the relegation places.