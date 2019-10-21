Jose Mourinho reveals the best position for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho managed Marcus Rashford adeptly during the formative years of the England International, and he now believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to play him accordingly too.

Ole has preferred to play Rashford as the main striker at Manchester United, however Mourinho believes that the 21-year-old is better suited to playing from the left hand side.

“I always thought his best position is when he comes from the left to the centre, not when he’s a clear number nine,” Mourinho said on the Sky Sports channel.

“I always thought it was better for him to come from the side, especially the left side.”

“As a number nine I don’t think he has the 30 goals a season in him. I don’t think he can get better as a target man,” Mourinho said.

“He is not a target man, he is a man of movement.”

However Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself feels he knows what the strengths of Marcus Rashford are.

“Marcus is a centre forward who can play left, right and as a No 10,” Solskjaer revealed to Sky Sports.

“He wants to be able to play all the positions. I want him to be facing the goal, I want to be direct and attacking quickly, so at the moment I see him coming in off the left or as part of a two up front.”