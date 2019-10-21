Jordan Henderson slams referee for allowing Manchester United goal against Liverpool

Jordan Henderson was quick to blame the poor refereeing as one of the reasons why Liverpool failed to secure all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The first half saw a controversial moment as Marcus Rashford scored after Victor Lindelof appeared to have fouled Divock Origi in the build up.

The referee saw nothing wrong, and VAR also gave the goal, much to the chagrin of Liverpool players.

“I think you know the feeling because you saw our reactions. I just felt referee gave a lot of similar free-kicks to them in the first half,” Henderson said to Sky Sports.

“That one for me was similar to the one he gave on Marcus early on and he didn’t give it for us.

“But we’ve got to defend the goal better and it’s no excuse for us. Our performance level wasn’t up to our normal standards so we’ve got to accept, move on, take the positives, learn from the negatives and keep pushing.”

“It could be a big point come the end of the season. We could’ve been better. We were much better in the second half but if you can’t win, don’t lose,” he went on.

Adam Lallana popped up with the equaliser to ensure Liverpool go home with a point.