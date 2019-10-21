Rio Ferdinand trolls Liverpool fans after VAR allows Marcus Rashford Manchester United goal

Manchester United and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, and everyone had something to say about the game, primarily because of its many talking points.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the match came late in the first half, as Victor Lindelof of Manchester United appeared to catch Liverpool star Divock Origi on the leg, causing him to go down.

While manager Jurgen Klopp immediately reacted to the referee ignoring the alleged foul, United continued playing, and a lovely cross from Daniel James was turned in brilliantly by Marcus Rashford.

Klopp ‘was 100% sure VAR would overrule Rashford’s goal’

As Klopp continued to protest, VAR did its mandatory check, and found nothing wrong with the challenge of Lindelof on Origi in the build up to the goal.

Many Liverpool fans shared their disgust at the poor decision making by VAR, but United legend Rio Ferdinand clearly showed where his loyalties lay on Twitter.

Ferdinand wrote – “GET IN THERE. Brilliant challenge from Lindelof. Vision from Daniel James. Movement from Marcus Rashford.”

Ultimately, Liverpool fought back and managed to get the equaliser late on as Adam Lallana popped up to score at the far post and give the Reds what may have been a deserved draw.