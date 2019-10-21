Jose Mourinho takes clear swipe at Solskjaer after Manchester United, Liverpool draw

Jose Mourinho had a lot to say as Manchester United took on Liverpool in a packed Old Trafford stadium that saw both sides put on a real show.

In the end, the spoils were shared 1-1, but Mourinho made it clear that his replacement at Manchester United has life going much better than when he was manager.

Mourinho highlighted the fact that Solskjaer is receiving the backing of the board, and he uses it to perhaps mask the problems of the present.

“[United] did some good PR during the week to make the situation clear or to try to create a positive atmosphere for the game,” Mourinho said to Sky Sports.

“I think they did very very well. What I understood from [the interviews was that the objectives are the future.]

“I am going to try to get a job like Ole has at this moment in the future, which is to speak all the time about the future and then you are protected about the present.

“I think it’s a great situation. He has a three-year contract, [it’s all about] the future and the young players.

“And just at the end of his message [he said] results are important. I think it’s a great job to do in such a giant club like Manchester United.”