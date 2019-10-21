Roy Keane tells Manchester United to sign Real Madrid target as next striker

Manchester United managed to get a point against Liverpool following an action-packed 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, but it remains clear that they need some more goals in their team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Marcus Rashford to be the main man up front for the Red Devils, but despite scoring against Liverpool, his impact this season in front of goal has been limited at best.

As a result, a Sky Sports post-show panel starring Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane discussed the possibilities in front of Manchester United in terms of a striker.

‘Man United should play like Liverpool’ – Solskjaer

While Souness and Neville argued about the kind of player United should sign in the January transfer window, Roy Keane silenced the studio like only he knows how.

Neville suggested that his former club go for a player more suited to Solskjaer’s style rather than an out and out number nine, while Souness demanded a pure goalscorer.

At this point, Keane joined in and said – “Go and get [Harry] Kane.

“Just go and get Kane from Spurs, easy. He’ll score 20 goals a season with his eyes shut. They’re in disarray, so go and get him.”

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs, with the likes of Real Madrid interested in signing him. He will cost a bomb however, so it remains to be seen what United finally decide.