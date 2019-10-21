Toby Alderweireld reveals what Tottenham players think of Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur are going through a tough period, and following a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Watford, further pressure is mounting on their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

While it is unclear whether Spurs are planning on naming a replacement for Poch, Toby Alderweireld insists the players are rooting for their boss to keep his job.

“There is a team on the pitch and you see us fighting,” the Belgium international said.

“Everyone is behind the club and the manager otherwise we could not have put the effort we put in.”

“I think we didn’t make the right decisions. At the end they had one long ball and they scored. It’s difficult, not positive, but in the second half we changed the game,” Alderweireld went on.

“We did a lot better. We could have scored a lot more goals. We need to improve and improve and improve. It’s the same players [as last season] and we have to get out of this.”

The North London side may have reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final last season and finished in the Premier League top four, but this season has been a completely different ball-game that needs rectification and needs it rather quickly.