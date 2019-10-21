Jose Mourinho destroys Jurgen Klopp with one statement after Manchester United, Liverpool draw

Jose Mourinho is an absolute straight shooter, and he wasn’t mincing words when it came to the comments of Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool failed to win against Manchester United.

Rather surprisingly in the eyes of some, Mourinho supported his former employers after Klopp made statements that suggested Manchester United were overly defensive in their approach against his side.

“It’s just a point. When I’ve been in England, Man United have pretty much set up like this. Everyone built it up (the game) like a mountain, but one team set out to defend and one team made the game. We didn’t lose anything, it’s just a point. Let’s carry on,” Klopp said after the game.

In response, Mourinho hit back at the German in classic Jose fashion.

“He didn’t like the menu. He likes meat and got fish, so of course he’s not happy,” Mourinho said on Sky Sports after hearing what Klopp had to say.

“United with the limitations they have played a different profile of performance. They were always compact.”

Mourinho further stuck it to Klopp soon after, highlighting Liverpool’s problems against the Red Devils.

“Quality of the team to play against a low block, which is a sometimes a problem they have.

“I’m really happy they didn’t win because the other record is mine, not theirs. Jurgen clearly has a little bit of frustration. At Old Trafford, which is a special place for Liverpool to win, he never did it.”