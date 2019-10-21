Spurs still ‘fighting’ for Mauricio Pochettino, insists Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld said Spurs are behind Mauricio Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld insisted Spurs are still “fighting” for manager Mauricio Pochettino amid the club’s struggles.

Spurs were held to a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw by Watford on Saturday, leaving Tottenham without a win in three matches in all competitions.

Pochettino’s future has come into question as Tottenham languish in seventh position, while they were humiliated 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League prior to the international break.

However, Alderweireld said Spurs are behind Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season.

“There is a team on the pitch and you see us fighting,” Belgium international Alderweireld said.

“Everyone is behind the club and the manager otherwise we could not have put the effort we put in.”

Alderweireld added: “I think we didn’t make the right decisions. At the end they had one long ball and they scored. It’s difficult, not positive, but in the second half we changed the game.

“We did a lot better. We could have scored a lot more goals. We need to improve and improve and improve. It’s the same players [as last season] and we have to get out of this.”

Tottenham host Red Star Belgrade on matchday three in the Champions League on Tuesday.