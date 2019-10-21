Marcus Rashford reveals what disappointed him after Manchester United, Liverpool draw

Marcus Rashford scored a lovely opening goal for Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford, but it wasn’t enough to confirm victory for the Red Devils at home.

Adam Lallana popped up with a late equaliser for the visitors, and after the game, Rashford lamented the fact that his side once again failed to secure all three points.

“They have gained a point today. We lost two points. It’s disappointing because it’s such a big game on a big occasion,” Rashford revealed to BBC Sport.

Klopp ‘was 100% sure VAR would overrule Rashford’s goal’

“You always think positively as a player. You hope it will start a run for us. We are not in the best position and every point matters. Today we lost two.”

A controversial moment was involved in the build up to Rashford’s goal as it appeared that Divock Origi was fouled by Victor Lindelof in the other half of the pitch, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, like the referee, saw nothing untoward.

“No. It’s maybe a slight touch but it’s not a clear and obvious error,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s still a man’s game, with tackles allowed. The [Liverpool] goal was handball so that is a clear one from [Sadio] Mane. We were at the right end of the VAR decisions.”