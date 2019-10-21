WATCH: Jose Mourinho correctly predicts outcome of Manchester United vs Liverpool before game

Jose Mourinho knows a lot about football, it is fair to say, and some of his talents of reading a game were on display before a ball was even kicked between Manchester United and Liverpool.

It may have been easy to dismiss Manchester United before the game against Liverpool at Old Trafford considering the contrasting fortunes of both sides heading into this game, but while most pundits agreed United would be rolled over, Mourinho had other ideas.

On the Sky Sports build up to the big match between the two arch rivals, Jose opined that though most people are writing off United ahead of the game, he thinks this will be a competitive game.

“Everybody expects Liverpool, top of the league, great confidence, playing well, winning matches, close to records, with a little bit of the pressure from the city result yesterday, everybody expects Liverpool to come here and win – I’m not so sure,” he said.

His feelings were right, as United roared to the front in the first half through Marcus Rashford and held their own against the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, though a late equaliser spoiled the party at Old Trafford.