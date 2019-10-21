Jurgen Klopp slams defensive Manchester United tactics after 1-1 draw

Jurgen Klopp was a fuming man after the final whistle blew in the Manchester United vs Liverpool contest at Old Trafford and the scoreline showed 1-1.

The German was visibly frustrated with the officiating during the game, feeling that the first goal of the game scored by Marcus Rashford should not have stood, but seemed more irked by the tactics displayed by United.

Klopp had a clear shot at the defensive tactics of his opponents after the game.

“It doesn’t frustrate me,” he said.

“I’m not the person who should be concerned about this style.

“It’s just a fact that when we come here, they just defend. It’s okay, no criticism, it’s just a fact.

Klopp ‘was 100% sure VAR would overrule Rashford’s goal’

“When United plays Liverpool, usually you’d think both teams would play like this [like Liverpool], would try [to win].

“We are the one team everyone is on their toes when United play us. With the quality they have, the way they set up is really difficult.

“It’s no excuse. I thought we could do better, but you cannot play each team like this.

“We don’t have to say it’s a compliment. It’s just that we are a good team and it’s normal that people think how they can stop us. We had a big say in that – we stopped ourselves.

“But of course, United defended really well and then had the speed with [Daniel] James and Rashford. They chip the ball in behind and then the race is on. That’s not cool.

“We defended that okay, but we should have played much better football. That’s what we expect of ourselves. No criticism or judgement of United, it’s just about ourselves.”