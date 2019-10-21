Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals which Manchester United star played the best against Liverpool

Manchester United may have been unable to come away with a win after a hard fought battle against arch rivals Liverpool, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking plenty of positives away from the match.

Solskjaer was quick to praise his main man up top in the form of Marcus Rashford, calling it his “best game” under him since the Norwegian took over in December last year.

“[His] best game for ages, maybe in the 10 months with me,” Solskjaer said of Rashford.

‘Man United deserved more than a point against Liverpool’ – Solskjaer

“His runs off the shoulder, he chases, defends well, holds the ball. There was a nice little race with [Virgil] Van Dijk in the corner, where you could see the boy is growing and getting stronger.”

Ole was also quick to recognise the contribution of summer signing Daniel James, who whipped in a lovely first half cross for Rashford to score the opening goal of the game, and was an obvious threat with his pace throughout the match.

“[James] has a great attitude, no fear. He’s brave, he gets kicked and gets up again. He’s a nightmare to play against when he gets space. The boy has been a delight to work with, and him and Marcus played well.”