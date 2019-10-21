It’s a fact, they just defend against us – Jurgen Klopp irked by Man United setup

Liverpool could only leave Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw on Sunday, leaving Jurgen Klopp bothered by Manchester United’s tactics.

Jurgen Klopp hit out at Manchester United because he believes they just set out to defend whenever they play against Liverpool following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool managed to salvage a point and keep their unbeaten run intact thanks to Adam Lallana’s late equaliser, cancelling out Marcus Rashford’s opener.

Rashford’s goal itself was a cause of controversy as Liverpool were adamant Divock Origi had been fouled by Victor Lindelof in the build-up, but it was allowed to stand even after a VAR review.

Premier League leaders Liverpool had the better of the match and finished with 68 per cent of the possession, though only had three more shots than their hosts.

Yet Klopp – who insisted he was not frustrated – could not help himself from having a pop at United’s setup.

“It doesn’t frustrate me,” he said. “I’m not the person who should be concerned about this style.

On another day we could have taken all three points but still unbeaten and looking forward to Wednesday now! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lfHDMkkZco — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 20, 2019

“It’s just a fact that when we come here, they just defend. It’s okay, no criticism, it’s just a fact.

“When United plays Liverpool, usually you’d think both teams would play like this [like Liverpool], would try [to win].

“We are the one team everyone is on their toes when United play us. With the quality they have, the way they set up is really difficult.

“It’s no excuse. I thought we could do better, but you cannot play each team like this.

“We don’t have to say it’s a compliment. It’s just that we are a good team and it’s normal that people think how they can stop us. We had a big say in that – we stopped ourselves.

“But of course, United defended really well and then had the speed with [Daniel] James and Rashford. They chip the ball in behind and then the race is on. That’s not cool.

“We defended that okay, but we should have played much better football. That’s what we expect of ourselves. No criticism or judgement of United, it’s just about ourselves.”