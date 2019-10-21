Jordan Henderson questions lack of free-kick before Marcus Rashford goal

Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United was upheld by VAR but Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool deserved a free-kick

Jordan Henderson felt Liverpool were unfairly denied a free-kick prior to Manchester United’s opener in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the 36th minute but Premier League leaders Liverpool claimed the goal came at the end of a counter-attack that started after a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi.

Referee Martin Atkinson let play continue and the decision to allow the effort was upheld following a VAR check.

Liverpool saw a potential equaliser from Sadio Mane ruled out for handball following a video review but substitute Adam Lallana struck with five minutes remaining to earn a share of the spoils.

Asked for his opinion on Rashford’s goal, Liverpool captain Henderson told Sky Sports: “I think you know the feeling because you saw our reactions. I just felt referee gave a lot of similar free-kicks to them in the first half.

“That one for me was similar to the one he gave on Marcus early on and he didn’t give it for us.

“But we’ve got to defend the goal better and it’s no excuse for us. Our performance level wasn’t up to our normal standards so we’ve got to accept, move on, take the positives, learn from the negatives and keep pushing.”

He added: “It could be a big point come the end of the season. We could’ve been better. We were much better in the second half but if you can’t win, don’t lose.”

The draw saw Liverpool’s winning run end at 17 Premier League games, but they still hold a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City at the summit.

“If we’re going to compete to take the title, we’re not going to need just 11, we’re going to need a squad and if that’s what we can take from today then brilliant,” said Lallana.

“It’s a point gained. We weren’t at our best. People were saying it was going to be an easy three points for us, but it shows it’s never the case and form goes out of the window in these games.

“It’s huge, we’ve come to Old Trafford and got a point, we’d probably have taken that at the beginning of the season and we’re still unbeaten, so it’s a huge positive considering we didn’t play our best.”