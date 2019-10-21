WATCH: Adam Lallana’s first goal in two years helps Liverpool salvage a point against Manchester United

Adam Lallana bagged a late equaliser for Liverpool against Manchester United on Sunday, as the Red Devils prevented the visitors from winning their ninth successive Premier League game of the season.

Earlier, Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal helped Manchester United gain a vital lead against the table-toppers, after which they clung on to the advantage of the scoresheet until the 84th minute.

Lallana then broke thousands of hearts at the Old Trafford with his sublime finish.

Watch the video of the goal below:

🏆 Manchester United vs Liverpool | Lallana (GOAL!!!) 85' pic.twitter.com/BEDP7T3vdX — MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 LIVERPOOL (@D9INExFootball_) October 20, 2019

The goal itself came after a cross from his Liverpool teammate Andrew Robertson, who slipped the ball through all of Manchester United’s defence, on to Lallana’s way.

All that he had to do was to slot it home into an empty net, which he did with relative ease.

This was also Lallana’s first goal since May 2017. Another interesting fact is that the Liverpool star has now scored two goals at Old Trafford in his Premier League career: an 89th-minute equaliser while playing for Southampton in 2014, and the 85th-minute equaliser he scored for Liverpool on Sunday.

The goal helped Liverpool extend their “undefeated” streak in the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League by one more game. They are now undefeated after nine Gameweeks, having won eight games before drawing against United today.

With 25 points from nine matches, the Reds are still at the top of the table.