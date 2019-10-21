Man Utd deserved VAR break on Marcus Rashford opener against Liverpool, says Roy Keane

Roy Keane said the decision to uphold Marcus Rashford’s opener against Liverpool was earned by Manchester United’s first-half display.

Manchester United deserved not to have Marcus Rashford's opener against Liverpool ruled out by VAR, according to Roy Keane.

Rashford tapped home Daniel James' cross in the 36th minute to put United 1-0 up at Old Trafford, finishing a move that started when Divock Origi lost the ball in a challenge from Victor Lindelof.

Replays appeared to show Lindelof making contact with Origi's leg, but the decision to allow the goal was upheld.

Jurgen Klopp was further annoyed when Sadio Mane saw a potential equaliser before half-time ruled out for handball following an intervention from VAR.

"Sometimes you need a few breaks in this game and United got a few breaks, but maybe they've earned it. They've been the best team," said former Red Devils midfielder Keane on Sky Sports.





HALF-TIME Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool Marcus Rashford gives the home side the lead in #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/l5PYzlFpH7 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2019





Graeme Souness, an ex-Liverpool midfielder and manager, believed Rashford's strike should have been ruled out.

"I think Lindelof catches the inside of [Origi's] left leg and any way you look at it it's a foul," said Souness.

"It's a foul when you come through the back of someone, regardless of his touch. Origi has been kicked, below his left knee.

"The term is, what, 'not sufficient contact'? If you kick someone from behind it's a foul, not up for discussion."

Former United boss Jose Mourinho was unwilling to offer an opinion, though. He said: "Can I run away from it and focus on what happened after?

"Before the game I was speaking about Rashford being the only point of counter-attack. United surprised because they have two, playing with James and Rashford in a position as two wide strikers. For this goal, they transitioned well."