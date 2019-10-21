WATCH: VAR hands misfortune to Liverpool as Sadio Mane’s equalizer against Manchester United gets disallowed

Manchester United benefitted twice from VAR during the game against Liverpool on Sunday – in the first instance, United’s goal was allowed whereas, during the second time, Liverpool’s supposed equalizer goal was disallowed, thereby helping the Red Devils maintain their 1-0 lead until half-time.

Watch Liverpool’s disallowed goal right here:

More VAR drama at Old Trafford! Mane thinks he has equalised for #LFC but it is disallowed due to a handball!





As you can see, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane almost looked to have scored his team’s equalizer against Manchester United, before VAR disallowed the goal for a handball.

The Senegalese forward was found to have handled the ball, and in accordance with the new rules that see any goal assisted by a hand getting disallowed, his finish was ruled out as well.

Quite understandably, the decision did not sit well with the fans, who slammed the use of technology to “ruin the beautiful game,” as mentioned by one of them on Twitter.

“Forgive my ignorance but what’s the point of VAR?” another fan said.

While a third added: “VAR is an absolute disgrace.”

Yet another Liverpool supporter even blamed the league for being “biased against them”, and also for allegedly being in favour of Manchester United.

“Never seen a clearer conspiracy against a single side. No point playing with these officials,” he quipped.

“I am starting to lose interest in watching this thing football. It’s becoming a joke & boring. I think I will turn to Cricket and Rugby more,” said a fifth fan.