WATCH: Marcus Rashford’s subtle finish powers Manchester United to vital lead against Liverpool

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford powered his team to a vital first-half lead against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, courtesy of a subtle finish off teammate Daniel James’ pass.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi went down after a challenge from Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, and the referee signalled the play to go on. Using the opportunity, Daniel James charged down the right and curled a brilliant cross between Liverpool’s keeper Alisson Becker and the defenders.

Meanwhile, Rashford who was being marked by Joel Matip, lost him with a beautiful double-run, appearing to move towards the near post before turning in the opposite direction. With the ball now on his feet, all that he had to do was to force the ball past Alisson from close range – which he did perfectly.

Earlier, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team started well and certainly remained the better of both teams during the first 45 minutes. The home advantage seems to have worked well in favour as well, for Manchester United – Liverpool are yet to win a game at the Old Trafford since 2014, and Jurgen Klopp and co. were keen to break the jinx ahead of the match.

But now, the Red Devils are only 45 minutes away from celebrating what could be a very memorable victory for them this season.