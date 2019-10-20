Marcos Rojo replaces Axel Tuanzebe in late Man United change for Liverpool clash

Manchester United were forced into a late change ahead of their clash with Liverpool due to an injury to Axel Tuanzebe.

Marcos Rojo replaced Axel Tuanzebe in a late change to the Manchester United line-up for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Tuanzebe was initially slated to start in a back three with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof but pulled out after sustaining an injury in the warm-up at Old Trafford.

Argentina international Rojo was consequently handed just his fourth start of the season – and first in the top flight since April – by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Phil Jones was added to the bench as United looked to deny leaders Liverpool a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League triumph.