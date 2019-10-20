David De Gea and Alisson Becker start but no Mohamed Salah as Man United face Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named David de Gea in Manchester United’s team to face Liverpool, who welcomed Alisson back into their line-up.

David de Gea passed a late fitness test and was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up against Liverpool, who welcomed Alisson back from injury but were deprived of Mohamed Salah for the clash at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked De Gea after the goalkeeper recovered from a groin problem picked up while on international duty for Spain, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka was passed fit in defence as Paul Pogba (ankle) missed out once more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp handed Alisson his first start since suffering a calf injury on the opening weekend of the season, with Adrian dropping to the bench.

Klopp had hoped Salah would bounce back from an ankle injury sustained during the closing stages of the Reds’ victory over Leicester City but he missed out.

“Mo was not ready, he could not train with the team so I don’t know where it came from, people saying he could play. Pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday [against Genk in the Champions League], we have to see,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It’s a difference but not a massive difference if we cover it well. Mo makes the runs in behind so we have to cover these runs with somebody else.

“We played before without Mo, we don’t want to do it but it was clear we would have to do it at some point over the season. Today is the day we have to do that. We knew it for a few days so we could train for it.”

Divock Origi started alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack for the Premier League leaders, who are aiming to restore an eight-point advantage over champions Manchester City at the summit.