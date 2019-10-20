Ed Woodward passes verdict on Manchester United’s Saudi Royal Family takeover speculation

Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has finally responded to the takeover speculation surrounding the club and Saudi Arabia’s Royal Family, who has been reported to have submitted a third bid this week, to buy United from the Glazers.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool, Woodward said that Manchester United’s owners are staying put for the foreseeable future, and that they are not interested in any sale right now.

“Based on what I see, they’re in it for the long term,” the executive vice-chairman said.

“With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that.”

“(I think they are in it for the long-term) because every conversation we have is based on the long-term.”

“The debt is a long-term, structured and similar to some other football clubs. It’s a fixed amount for a fixed period of time which results in it being fairly cheap to service.”

“It’s just under two per cent of our annual revenue each year, so it doesn’t really have any impact on us.”

“I understand the scrutiny; it’s part of the job,” he further added.

“We have to do everything that we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League.”

“We are not successful until we do. Second is not a success, we have to win the Premier League.”

Quotes via Mirror.