Manchester United vs Liverpool lineups, starting XI announced

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool will take on each other at the Old Trafford on Sunday, in what definitely promises to be a high-octane clash.

Both teams have announced their lineups and their starting XIs as well, but before we go into those details, let’s take a look at how Manchester United and Liverpool have fared in the 2019-20 Premier League so far.

Liverpool have enjoyed one of their greatest-ever starts to the season this time, having won all eight of their previous encounters in the league this season. They are also placed at the top of the table currently, with 24 points from eight matches. Second-placed Manchester City has only 19 points from nine games – which means that if the Reds win today, they can extend their lead against the defending champions to eight whole points.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are not going through a good time at all. Having won just two of their eight league games so far this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. currently sit at the 12th spot on the table, with nine points. They are just two points above the relegation zone, and if they lose today, they might slip further down the table and even end up with the relegation zone.

Let us now take a look at both lineups:

Manchester United

Liverpool

The match will kick-off at 4:30 pm local time (9:00 pm IST, 11:30 pm SGT/HKT).