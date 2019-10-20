Reports: Saudi Royal Family all set to purchase Manchester United from the Glazers for £3billion

Over the past few weeks, Manchester United have been criticized a lot for their ongoing poor run of form, and now, it has been reported that the Saudi Royal Family is all set to purchase the club from the Glazers for £3billion.

It is Mirror that reports that Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of the Saudi Royal Family, is keen on taking over Manchester United after his previous two bids to take ownership of the club got rejected by the Glazers.

The second of those bids were worth over £3billion, and it is being understood that Manchester United are preparing themselves for a third offer of the same amount, as Mohammed Bin Salman is yet to give up on his dream of owning the Red Devils.

Earlier this month, the club’s co-owner Kevin Glazer put his 13% stake on the New York Stock Exchange, hinting that he is willing to sell his shares. However, it remains to be seen if his five siblings are willing to do the same.

GiveMeSport claims that it is possible that the rest of the Glazer family also could follow suit and sell their shares if they receive an offer they cannot refuse. And if they do choose to sell, the Glazer family would make a profit of around £2.5billion, having brought the club for £800million 16 years ago, in 2003.