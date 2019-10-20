Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes sly dig at Liverpool ahead of all-important Premier League encounter

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a sly dig at Liverpool ahead of the two sides’ Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

League leaders Liverpool are currently on a 17-match winning run in the PL while United, on the other hand, are struggling on the 14th spot in the league table. The 20-time English league winners have a long way to go before they can turn their fortunes around and get back to challenging for titles.

However, ahead of their clash against Liverpool, Solskjaer didn’t miss the chance to take a dig at United’s arch-rivals. Claiming that the Red Devils will bounce back and win the league, the Norwegian added that ‘I’m sure it is not going to be 30 years before the next title’.

Notably, Liverpool last won their league title in 1990 but seem to be on their way to at least challenge for the Premier League for a second year in running.

“Manchester United will bounce back and win the league,” Solskjaer told the media ahead of the encounter vs Liverpool. “We might have to wait a while but I’m sure it is not going to be 30 years before the next title.”

He added that United will go into the match with only three points in mind and will not play for a draw.

“You never take a draw when you’re at Manchester United, I want to go out there and get three points. We need points and we need to start winning. It doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool, Manchester City or Brighton and Hove Albion.

“We know we aren’t creating enough chances, we need to be more adventurous. One of my big philosophies is to play attacking football by launching attacks quickly, but to do that you need confidence to move the ball forward.”