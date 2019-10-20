Manchester United won’t wait 30 years for title – Solskjaer aims dig at Liverpool

While Manchester United have fallen on tough times, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident the club will be successful sooner rather than later.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant the Red Devils will not have to wait 30 years for their next Premier League title as he aimed a dig at rivals Liverpool.

United have not won the league since 2012-13 and the struggling English giants are languishing in 14th position and 15 points adrift of Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have not claimed a league crown since 1990, though the unbeaten Premier League leaders are on track to end their drought this season.

While United have fallen on tough times, Solskjaer is confident it will not be three decades before the 20-time English champions are back at the summit.

“Manchester United will bounce back and win the league,” Solskjaer told reporters. “We might have to wait a while but I’m sure it is not going to be 30 years before the next title.”

United welcome Liverpool to Manchester, having gone three Premier League matches without a win.

Solskjaer’s side lost 1-0 at lowly Newcastle United prior to the international break, following a draw with Arsenal and defeat against West Ham.

“You never take a draw when you’re at Manchester United, I want to go out there and get three points,” he said. “We need points and we need to start winning. It doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool, Manchester City or Brighton and Hove Albion.

“We know we aren’t creating enough chances, we need to be more adventurous. One of my big philosophies is to play attacking football by launching attacks quickly, but to do that you need confidence to move the ball forward.”

Solskjaer, who was appointed permanently in March after an impressive interim spell following Jose Mourinho’s December sacking, added: “We had a good spell last season playing fast, fluid counterattacking football, but since then opponents have been setting up to try to stop us doing that. Either we haven’t been given the chance or we haven’t been able to grasp it.

“Young, inexperienced players often want to play safe for fear of making a mistake. At this club we prefer them to take risks, because we know these players are good enough, but if you lack confidence you sometimes think twice instead of acting on instinct.

“Football nowadays is so quick in the moment of transition, teams spring back into shape so swiftly after losing the ball, that it only takes one or two square passes for the opportunity to disappear. I want to defend well in the sense of winning the ball in great positions to set up an attack. That’s the next bit we need to get right.”