Tottenham 1-1 Watford: Dele Alli’s late goal saves Spurs

Dele Alli rescued a point for Tottenham with a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by rock-bottom Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure had opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a crisp finish that looked to have given the Hornets the points.

But Spurs midfielder Alli, on his first league start of the season, capitalised on Ben Foster’s failure to punch the ball away four minutes from full-time and squeezed home from a tight angle.

The goal was checked by VAR and despite the confusion of a ‘no goal’ message appearing on the big screen it was deemed a legitimate strike.

The result will do little to ease the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino, however.

Watford saw Danny Welbeck limp out in the fourth minute clutching his hamstring and was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu, meaning the visitors played without a recognised striker.

However, they put the setback behind them to seize the early advantage just two minutes later.

Daryl Janmaat escaped from Danny Rose and his teasing low cross found Doucoure, who sauntered in behind Tottenham’s backline and coolly guided the ball home.

Without Christian Eriksen, missing with a dead leg sustained on international duty with Denmark, Spurs lacked a player who could unlock Watford’s organised defence.

The hosts were fortunate to not give away a penalty shortly before half-time when Deulofeu fell to ground after he went over Jan Vertonghen, but VAR backed the referee’s decision.

Spurs introduced Son Heung-min at the interval and the South Korea forward forced Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster to tip a shot on to the crossbar early in the second half.

Pochettino’s side looked to be heading for their third consecutive defeat across all competitions, only for England international Alli to level when he pounced on the loose ball after Foster made a hash of punching away a hopeful lofted pass.