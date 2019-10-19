Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues challenge to Anthony Martial after giving him Manchester United No.9 shirt

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has specifically asked striker Anthony Martial to show some responsibility and score more goals, after handing him the club’s No.9 shirt.

The striker himself revealed the news in a recent interview.

“Now that I’ve taken the No.9 shirt back once again, all he [Solskjaer] has said to me is that I have a lot of responsibility and that I have to score goals, so that’s what I am trying to do,” Martial told Inside United.

“We all prefer beautiful goals but, at the end of the day, a goal is still a goal.”

“So, if I could score 30 goals as I scored in the game against Chelsea, I would take that right now!” he added, before concluding:

”I guess I have tended to score quite nice goals and so, if I managed to score more of this kind of goal, in addition to the more spectacular ones, then I’d end up with a much higher goals total, come the end of the season.”

Manchester United will face Liverpool next, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool are currently placed at the top of the table with 24 points from 8 matches – having won all of those games. Manchester United, meanwhile, are at a lowly 12th place, with just two wins from eight games.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.