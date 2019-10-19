Chelsea take hilarious dig at former manager Maurizio Sarri ahead of Newcastle game

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United, the club’s Instagram account administrators seemingly decided to take a sly dig at former manager Maurizio Sarri.

Take a look at the following Instagram story posted by the club, a little over an hour ago at the time of writing:

The Blues decided to use a crossword puzzle to name their lineup ahead of the Newcastle game.

If you take a look at option number 17 (representing Mateo Kovacic as he wears shirt no. 17 at the club), the clue given alongside is: “Replacing Ross Barkley”.

In case you did not make the connection yet, Chelsea’s former manager Maurizio Sarri was slammed by fans last season for constantly substituting Ross Barkley for Kovacic and the other way round. By the end of the season, it became a well-known pattern, so much that fans automatically started expecting both players to replace each other in every match.

Chelsea’s “crossword puzzle” for this Saturday seems to bring attention to the above-mentioned detail, and fans have already started going gaga over the clever mention.

Speaking of the game, the Blues were leading against Newcastle by one goal at the time of writing. Marcos Alonso scored the goal for Frank Lampard and co. in the 73rd minute.