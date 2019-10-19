Andreas Pereira: Everyone at Manchester United is hurting

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira believes Liverpool’s arrival comes at the “perfect time” for the wounded Red Devils.

Manchester United players are as upset with recent results as supporters and will do everything possible to make amends against Liverpool, according to Andreas Pereira.

United head into Sunday’s Premier League match still reeling from the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United that left them languishing in mid-table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have taken six points from a possible 21 since beating Chelsea on the opening weekend and, with David de Gea likely to join Paul Pogba on the sidelines, are expected to encounter more misery at Old Trafford.

But a battling win over Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying European champions could get United’s season back on course and buy manager Solskjaer more support from the terraces.

“We know the fans are hurting,” Pereira told United’s official matchday programme.

“The players and everyone at the club, here at the training ground, hurts. Me even more, because I’m a Manchester United fan and a player and I am here [training] every day. It hurts not getting the results.

“Everybody is doing their best to get it turned around and I am sure it will happen. Everyone is working hard, even harder, and sooner or later, when everyone is working hard, things get back to good ways.

“It’s a perfect game against Liverpool, a perfect derby, and we have to build up for it.”

“The mood in a football club is always affected by results,” says the boss. “But we’ve got a determined bunch of players and we’re a determined club, the people you meet within the club can see what we’re trying to do.” #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2019

Reds defender Virgil van Dijk described the Old Trafford clash as no more important to Liverpool than big Champions League games but midfielder Pereira had no interest in underselling the size of the occasion.

“I think it means a lot to us,” he said. “It’s one of the most important games of the year. It’s the derby and we absolutely want to win this game.

“We will do absolutely everything to win it.

“I know we’re not living the best moment right now and we’re not getting results but I think it’s a derby and it is always a different game.

He added: “We all want to do everything to win the game and it can be a nice bounce back and provide a nice lift for us to start getting results.”