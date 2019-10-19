Paul Scholes says Manchester United were in trouble once they signed two players

Manchester United have started the season badly and currently find themselves twelfth on the table. Fans have voiced their displeasure against the owners, holding them responsible for the decline over the years. Club legend Paul Scholes has joined in, claiming that he knew they were in trouble when they signed two players.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that he knew the club was in trouble when they spent a huge amount of money on Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata.

“I think there were alarm bells straightaway really when David [Moyes] took over and he signed Juan Mata and Fellaini for something like £70m,” Scholes told the Metro.

“They’re good players in their own right, but I don’t think they were Manchester United players.

“I don’t think Sir Alex or David Gill would have signed those types of players, so I think from then on, alarm bells have rung and we’re in the position we are now because of buying players who we don’t really think are Man Utd players.

“Ole’s come in and he’s got the opportunity to put that right.”

Manchester United next meet Liverpool in the Premier League. A defeat against their fierce rivals could see them drop into the relegation zone.