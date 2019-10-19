Premier League ‘Big 6’ XI – featuring players who haven’t made more than one start

We are almost one fourth into the 2019/20 Premier League season and most managers are trying to find their ideal starting XI. However, a few stars from the league’s big six teams haven’t featured regularly and this XI features only those who’ve started in no more than one league game so far.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson’s debut season in England was a memorable one as he picked up the golden glove in both the Premier League and Champions League en route to breaking several league and club records. The Brazilian who also won the golden glove at the Copa America was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper this year.

The Liverpool man suffered an injury in the first league game of the season and hasn’t played since. He is back in training and could make his return to the starting XI against Manchester United on Sunday.

Fullbacks

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

How Manchester City convinced Juventus to part ways with their first-choice right-back in exchange for Danilo is a mystery.

The highly-rated Portuguese international became one of the most expensive defenders of all-time when he joined the Premier League champions but he has only started one game so far due to Kyle Walker’s impressive run of form.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Arsenal signed the young left-back from Celtic as a replacement for the veteran Nacho Monreal who joined Real Sociedad.

When Tierney joined Arsenal, he was still recovering from an injury. He made his debut for the Gunners in a Europa League match but is yet to feature in any domestic competition so far.

Centrebacks

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

The difference a year can make is massive. Last year at the same stage of the season, Joe Gomez had formed a potent partnership with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip was the fourth-choice centre-back. An injury to Gomez helped Matip work his way into the starting XI and now the Cameroonian is an undisputed starter and Gomez has started only one league game so far.

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)

Manchester United have a thin squad in several areas but they are stocked in the centre-back department even after loaning out Chris Smalling. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has six players capable of playing as a centre-back and that’s one of the reasons why Rojo has hardly got a look in.

The Argentine is also capable of playing as a left-back and the questionable fitness of Luke Shaw could help Rojo get more opportunities as a full-back over the course of the season.

Midfielders

Fred (Manchester United)

When Fred joined Manchester United, he was the club’s fourth most expensive signing and it goes without saying that the fans expected big things from the Brazilian who was also wanted by Manchester City.

Fred had a poor debut season and had his work cut out for him to turn his Manchester United career around. However, he missed most of this summer’s preseason due to his wedding and has only managed start in the league so far this season despite United’s injury woes.

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur will lose Christian Eriksen in 2020. The only question is whether the Dane will leave in January or wait till next summer. Giovani Lo Celso was signed as a potential long-term replacement for Eriksen but his Spurs career hasn’t started well.

Mauricio Pochettino attempted to ease his compatriot into the Spurs starting XI but he has been ruled out for a significant period after picking up an injury while on international duty.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Mesut Ozil is one of the highest-earning players in the world and the second-highest-paid player in the Premier League and yet, he has only featured in one league game so far and Unai Emery didn’t even let him finish that game.

It’s unclear why the German doesn’t feature more often for the Gunners but it looks like the manager doesn’t fancy him.

Forwards

Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri has the quality to start week in week out for most Premier League clubs but unfortunately for him, he is fighting directly with Mohamed Salah for a starting role at Liverpool.

The Swiss international stayed back at Liverpool during an international break to help enhance his chances of starting for the Reds but he picked up an injury recently which is a massive setback.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

The highly-rated England international who was wanted by Bayern Munich signed a new contract at Chelsea this year and has made his return from a lengthy injury in recent weeks.

Frank Lampard gave Hudson-Odoi his first start against Southampton and the winger will surely get more opportunities to impress.

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)

The only reason why Michy Batshuayi is still a Chelsea player is because of the club’s transfer ban. The Belgian went on loan to three clubs from Chelsea after struggling to nail down a starting role and under Lampard, his fate hasn’t changed.

Batshuayi has five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season totalling only 45 minutes but he still has one goal and an assist to his name.